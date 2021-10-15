IRI, a fast-growing, global business in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, has announced that Nonni’s Foods has selected IRI as its market measurement and consumer insights partner. Nonni’s is leveraging IRI’s Unify platform’s visualization and automation features, which have been tailored specifically for IRI’s midmarket clients, to unlock additional efficiency, speed to insights, and opportunity sizing.

“We are very excited to be launching this new partnership with IRI, which offers uniquely tailored solutions to help businesses like ours drive growth,” stated Mark Kleinman, Nonni’s chief executive officer. “The combination of IRI’s collaborative, solutions-focused approach and industry-leading technology, makes IRI the perfect partner for Nonni’s. The IRI Unify platform, which integrates multiple data sources, will efficiently enable identification of insights and growth opportunities.”

“IRI’s personalized approach to building successful, long-term insights partnerships with midmarket clients is matched by our dynamic technology that can be adapted to fit evolving needs as organizations grow,” commented Robert Porod, executive vice president of Mid-Market National for IRI. “We look forward to working closely with the Nonni’s team on their customized platform and supporting them in identifying and capitalizing on untapped opportunities for growth.”

Unify, IRI's visualization platform, improves return on investment for CPG manufacturers and retailers of all sizes by providing speed to insights and integrating multiple, disparate data sources. It offers a single access point to all IRI Liquid Data solutions, which aggregate and visualize point-of-sale and deidentified consumer panel data to provide a holistic view of consumer trends and purchase behavior in real time.

For more information on IRI’s Mid-Market Growth Practice’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions specifically crafted for small and midsize brands, please contact Robert Porod at Robert.Porod@IRIworldwide.com.