Company: Breadblok

Website: https://breadblok.com/

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $40.00 (cookies), $52.50 (eclairs)

Product Snapshot: It’s spooky season! Breadblok, LA’s very own French Provençal gluten-free bakery and café, has just launched tasty new Halloween-themed treats to help you get into the Halloween spirit. These desserts are available now, and the cookies are available to ship nationwide. Everything is handmade from scratch, using only the finest, purest ingredients.

Halloween Shortbread Cookies (Box of 10) - $40.00. Vegan Halloween shortbread cookies, glazed in homemade icing. Choose your favorite (Pumpkin, Witch or Ghost) or get an assortment of all three. Cookies will be available in-store starting Monday, October 25, 2021, and are available now online for nationwide shipping.

Halloween Éclairs (Box of 6) - $52.50. Spooky éclairs filled with chocolate cremeux, diced oranges, and orange marmalade. Topped with a chocolate pumpkin. Éclairs will be available beginning Friday, October 29, 2021 for store pickup only.



