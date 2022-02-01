Company: Breadblok

Website: https://breadblok.com/

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $30.00

Product Snapshot: To celebrate the day of love, celebrity-favorite gluten-free bakery Breadblok has created a special recipe of Chocolate-Dipped Rose & Pistachio Shortbread Cookies. The cookies are dairy-free, egg-free, and, of course, gluten-free.

The cookies are available to purchase now for national delivery and will also be available at both the Breadblok Santa Monica, CA and Silver Lake locations between February 11-14, 2022. Surprise your Valentine, Galentine, or Malentine this year with these limited-edition treats!