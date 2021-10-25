The Countdown is on: on October 25, 2021, iba.Connecting Experts opened its virtual doors again. Participants can look forward to product presentations and individual consultations from exhibitors, register for lectures of leading key-speakers, and discover the latest trends. Some of the presented innovations are making their first appearance to the market at the global network event of the baking industry.

Trends, innovations, and world premieres: iba.Connecting Experts brings the global baking industry together again this year. These four days will set the course for the 2022 business year and a live reunion at iba 2023. Next to product presentations of KOMA Cooling & Conditioning, Albert Handtmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG will be offering a video demonstration while Somengil will highlight their product in the innovation area. They will explain everything about their MultiWasher—a high-performance industrial washing machine that is ergonomic and user friendly, whilst delivering the best results. Several exhibitors are introducing their latest novelties to the global market online, for some it’s even a world premiere: Marel TREIF GmbH and VMI SA are presenting their latest innovations to a worldwide audience for the first time. The five innovations presented below are just a few of the novelties at iba.Connecting Experts in October 2021, highlighting the industry’s force.





World Premiere: The PRIMUS fusion SB by Marel TREIF GmbH

The bread cutting machine is making its first appearance at iba.Connecting Experts. PRIMUS fusion SB is the first fully integrable self-service machine from TREIF. It fits into the equipment of the shop and thus creates more space for the display of bread and bakery products. The PRIMUS fusion SB is operated independently by the customer and offers maximum comfort due to the ergonomic operating height. Because of its integrated waste tray with residual flap, the machine meets highest hygiene requirements.





The DIOSNA Hygienic Design Wendel Mixer by DIOSNA Dierks & Söhne GmbH

In 2019, DIOSNA introduced the first model of the continuously expanding Hygienic Design series: the WH 240 E and WH 600 E models for industrial bakeries. In September 2021, the newest model has been launched: the Hygienic Design Wendel Mixer with removable bowl and a batch size of 240 kg*, the WH 240 A. In addition to the open design, the mixer is executed with electric clamps to fix the bowl. The product can be used in artisan bakeries as well as for fully automated large-scale production integrated into a linear transport mixing system.

* wheat dough with dough yield TA 156





The rack oven MIWE roll-in e+ 2021 by MIWE Michael Wenz GmbH

MIWE is recognizing an increase of demand for rack ovens over the past years. Therefore, they are presenting some important innovations and further improvements with their 2021 model year MIWE roll-in e+. This includes the MIWE Heat Flow, the improved steam device, the further improvement of the patented MIWE aircontrol, and multilayer insulating mats for an improved insulating effect—all to ensure stable, uniform baking results for a wide variety of baked goods and of course combined with economical energy use.





World Premiere: The Phebus mixer by VMI SA

The VMI new Phebus mixer, a planetary mixer, excels at complex preparations including creams, meringues, brioches, specialty breads and more. It has a large-scale batter and snack dough production with bowl capacities from 80 to 200 l. It offers a great versatility with a choice of three stainless steel quick release tools (whisk, spiral or paddle). For a homogeneous and gentle mixing, Phebus offers five adjustable speeds. It is ergonomic and designed for an easy handling: with the automatic bowl detection, assisted, and secure raising and lowering of the head, the staff can work with it on a safe basis. With the touchscreen, up to 100 recipes can be saved.





The DSS pre-sheeter by Rademaker

Rademaker’s Wax Double Sheeting System can handle different types of dough, even liquid and sticky dough. Rademaker developed a pre-sheeting system that leads to a stable and consistent stress-free dough sheet and weight accuracy of the products. An innovative dynamic hopper makes sure the dough chunk shape and weight are consistent. Landscape sensors and separate belts guide the chunks in the sheeter, ensuring size and weight accuracy.