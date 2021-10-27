CuliNex, a clean-label l food product consultancy, is pleased to introduce two new members of the expanding product development team.

Michelle Tittl joined the CuliNex team in 2021 as a senior Culinologist. She has thirteen years of product development experience from private label retail, CPG, and ingredient companies including Target, American Sugar Refining, and Starbucks. Specializing in broad food categories including beverage, baking, cookies, bars, and foodservice operations, Michelle has led technical and culinary teams through rapid prototype development to meet key project objectives for clients. CuliNex has relied deeply on Michelle, with her curiosity and collaboration, as she provides operational and technical leadership to create innovative clean label product solutions that exceed our client expectations.

“Team collaboration is a hallmark at CuliNex, and with her strong technical knowledge, Michelle’s leadership contributes to our success every day in the lab,” said Senior Director of Research & Development, Webb Girard.

Michelle earned a Bachelor of Science in Food Science from the University of Wisconsin and an Accelerated Culinary Arts Certificate from the Culinary Institute of America-Greystone. She is inspired daily by her husband and their two daughters. In her free time, Michelle likes to hike, cycle the many trails throughout the city, host dinners with friends, and hunt for the best croissant in Seattle.

CuliNex would also like to introduce its newest Culinologist® III, Jacqueline Sarmiento, who joined the organization in September 2021. Currently she is deeply involved with clients researching and evaluating ingredient functionality, innovative technologies, consumer trends, packaging innovations and supporting co-packer testing, and bringing her exceptional communication skills, and positive energy to new food product innovations.

“We are lucky to have Jacqui join the CuliNex family. Each day she brings her ‘A’ game with enormous curiosity and willingness to find solutions to our clients’ challenges,” said Girard.

Jacqui brings eight years of experience in frozen food and fresh produce innovation, as well as quality control management, to the talented product development team at CuliNex. After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Food Science and Technology from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, CA, Jacqui joined Overhill Farms and later Ready Pac Foods/Bonduelle Fresh where she worked internationally helping to integrate teams in the U.S., France, Italy, and Germany with new innovations and sustainable packaging.

When not in the CuliNex halls, Jacqui spends her time with family and friends, stays active with CrossFit, snowboarding, traveling, and just recently learned how to surf huge waves in Kauai.

To learn more about the innovations and services provided by CuliNex for its growing list of food clients, visit www.CuliNex.biz.