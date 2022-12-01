CuliNEX, a clean-label food product and plant-based development consultancy, has announced that Jesse Lyon and David Lusk will join its advisory board effective January 1, 2023, for a two-year term. They join a diverse leadership group of highly accomplished industry experts at CuliNEX as Lori Daniel and Allen Freed retire from their tenures after four years of service.

“We are honored to have Jesse Lyon and David Lusk join as the newest members of our trusted Advisory Board,” said Mark Crowell, CEO and founder of CuliNEX. “Each of these talented individuals brings a wealth of experience to complement our existing board. Our Advisory Board has helped me guide the company over the last four years, a period of both exceptional growth and challenges. We wouldn’t be where we are today without their insight and guidance.”

Jesse Lyon is a partner at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP in Portland, Oregon. Jesse leads approximately 50 attorneys in the food and agriculture practice there. His deep understanding of the industry stems from firsthand experience on his family’s farm, advanced degrees in agricultural economics and a successful legal career spanning more than 20 years.

David Lusk is a retired Principal (non-audit partner) with Deloitte management consulting, a global company with more than 400,000 employees and $60 billion in revenues. He spent more than three decades in professional services and has broad experience in talent recruitment and HR, having served various industry sectors including consumer products, health care and life sciences, media and telecommunications, and aerospace/defense.

“We are excited to add Jesse and Dave’s broad experience and sophisticated world view to our other accomplished and talented board members,” added Crowell. “As we grow, Jesse and Dave are ideally suited to help guide us as we strengthen our company and accelerate our growth, innovating flavor-first food product solutions to achieve our mission for a better planet, healthier people and happier communities.”

To learn more about the latest innovations and product development services provided by CuliNEX for a growing list of food clients, visit its newly launched website here.