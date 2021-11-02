This holiday season, just when shoppers most need a recharge, Blue Diamond is offering an opportunity to win some extra cash while you shop! From November 1, 2021 through December 31, shoppers can earn cash back on every Blue Diamond Almond and Blue Diamond Nut-Thins purchase and enter for the chance to win $4,000 weekly!

To enter, consumers must:

Buy 1, 2, or 3 Blue Diamond products and upload a photo of the receipt here to earn cash back and be entered to win $4,000

The more flavorful Blue Diamond products bought, the greater the festively flavorful funds. Buy 2 items, get $1; buy 3, get $2; buy 5, get $5

There will be a new opportunity to win $4,000 every week

Consumers can also let Blue Diamond know what they plan to do if they win the $4,000, and the brand will share flavor recommendations based on the selection.