Blue Diamond Growers Foundation is pleased to announce its 2021-2022 scholarship recipients. This year, scholarship funding is being awarded to 24 college students who are either dependents of Blue Diamond employees or are members of local communities pursuing agriculture-related fields of study at colleges and universities in California and throughout the country.

“For agriculture to succeed for years to come, it will require the dedication and hard work of the next generation,” said Dan Cummings, chairman of the Board of Directors for Blue Diamond Growers. “We are so pleased that the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation regularly supports dependents of our own Blue Diamond employees as well as assists students whose goals are to be a positive influence on the future of agriculture and who want to make a difference in their communities.”

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation was established in 2011 for the purpose of providing scholarships to students who have demonstrated excellent academic performance and are pursuing a four-year college. Since 2011, the Blue Diamond Foundation has awarded nearly 150 scholarships to help students in our local communities achieve their dreams of a college education.



This year’s Blue Diamond Growers Foundation scholarship recipients include:

NAME/HOMETOWN COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY MAJOR Ashleigh Sorensen

Sanger, Calif. Fresno State University Agribusiness Ashlyn Wooldridge

Arbuckle, Calif. Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo Plant and Environment Sciences Averie Konefat

Patterson, Calif. Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo Ag Science Cal Muxlow

Kingsburg, Calif. Fresno State University Agribusiness Gabriela Moreno

Winton, Calif. Merced Community College then Fresno State University Ag Education and Communications Gunnar Kale

Merced, Calif. Morningside University Ag and Food Sciences

(Minor in Agronomy) Jane Saenz

Shafter, Calif. Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo Ag Systems Management,

Wine and Viticulture Jenna Keller

Porterville, Calif. Cal Poly or Cornell University Plant Science and International Ag Kalifornia Kindelt

Woodland, Calif. Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo Ag Communications Kathryn Williams

Arbuckle, Calif. Ag Communications Lauren McEwen

Exeter, Calif. Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo Ag Communications Lauren Schaap

Visalia, Calif. Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo Ag Communications Laynee Haywood

Maxwell, Calif. Texas Tech University Agribusiness

(Concentration in

International Agribusiness) Madalyn Nissen

Willows, Calif. Oklahoma State University Ag Education and

Ag Communications Matthew Freitas

Glenn, Calif. Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo Ag Systems Management Michaela Mederos

Tulare, Calif. Fresno State University Agribusiness Management M’Lyssa Frago

Atwater, Calif. Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo Ag Communications Natalie Machon

El Dorado Hills, Calif. University of Colorado, Boulder Psychology Rachel Mancebo

Chowchilla, Calif. Fresno State University Ag Education Sarah Williams

Madera, Calif. Virginia Tech University Agribusiness Sydney Vieira

Ripon, Calif. Oklahoma State University Agribusiness

(Pre-Law Concentration) Tanner Cardoza

Hanford, Calif. McPherson College Business Taylor Trigueiro

Caruthers, Calif. Oklahoma State University Ag Education William Vannucci

Woodland, Calif. American River College Horticulture





Additional information about the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation scholarship program is available at

https://bluediamondgrowers.com/scholarship-program/.