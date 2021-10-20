Blue Diamond Growers Foundation is pleased to announce its 2021-2022 scholarship recipients. This year, scholarship funding is being awarded to 24 college students who are either dependents of Blue Diamond employees or are members of local communities pursuing agriculture-related fields of study at colleges and universities in California and throughout the country.

“For agriculture to succeed for years to come, it will require the dedication and hard work of the next generation,” said Dan Cummings, chairman of the Board of Directors for Blue Diamond Growers. “We are so pleased that the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation regularly supports dependents of our own Blue Diamond employees as well as assists students whose goals are to be a positive influence on the future of agriculture and who want to make a difference in their communities.”  

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation was established in 2011 for the purpose of providing scholarships to students who have demonstrated excellent academic performance and are pursuing a four-year college. Since 2011, the Blue Diamond Foundation has awarded nearly 150 scholarships to help students in our local communities achieve their dreams of a college education.
 
This year’s Blue Diamond Growers Foundation scholarship recipients include:

NAME/HOMETOWN

COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY 

MAJOR

Ashleigh Sorensen
 Sanger, Calif. 

Fresno State University

Agribusiness

Ashlyn Wooldridge
 Arbuckle, Calif. 

Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo

Plant and Environment Sciences

Averie Konefat
 Patterson, Calif. 

Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo

Ag Science

Cal Muxlow
 Kingsburg, Calif.  

Fresno State University

Agribusiness

Gabriela Moreno
 Winton, Calif. 

Merced Community College then Fresno State University

Ag Education and Communications

Gunnar Kale
 Merced, Calif. 

Morningside University

Ag and Food Sciences
(Minor in Agronomy)

Jane Saenz
 Shafter, Calif. 

Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo

Ag Systems Management,
 Wine and Viticulture

Jenna Keller
 Porterville, Calif.  

Cal Poly or Cornell University

Plant Science and International Ag

Kalifornia Kindelt
 Woodland, Calif. 

Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo

Ag Communications

Kathryn Williams
 Arbuckle, Calif. 

 

Ag Communications

Lauren McEwen
 Exeter, Calif. 

Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo 

Ag Communications

Lauren Schaap
 Visalia, Calif. 

Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo

Ag Communications

Laynee Haywood
 Maxwell, Calif. 

Texas Tech University

Agribusiness
(Concentration in
 International Agribusiness)

Madalyn Nissen
 Willows, Calif. 

 

Oklahoma State University

Ag Education and
 Ag Communications

Matthew Freitas
 Glenn, Calif. 

Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo

Ag Systems Management

Michaela Mederos
 Tulare, Calif. 

Fresno State University

Agribusiness Management

M’Lyssa Frago
 Atwater, Calif.  

Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo

Ag Communications

Natalie Machon
 El Dorado Hills, Calif. 

University of Colorado, Boulder

Psychology

Rachel Mancebo
 Chowchilla, Calif. 

Fresno State University

Ag Education

Sarah Williams
 Madera, Calif. 

Virginia Tech University

Agribusiness

 

Sydney Vieira
 Ripon, Calif. 

Oklahoma State University

Agribusiness
(Pre-Law Concentration)

Tanner Cardoza
 Hanford, Calif. 

McPherson College

Business

 

Taylor Trigueiro
 Caruthers, Calif. 

Oklahoma State University

Ag Education

William Vannucci
 Woodland, Calif. 

American River College

Horticulture

 


Additional information about the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation scholarship program is available at
https://bluediamondgrowers.com/scholarship-program/.