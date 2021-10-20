Blue Diamond Growers Foundation is pleased to announce its 2021-2022 scholarship recipients. This year, scholarship funding is being awarded to 24 college students who are either dependents of Blue Diamond employees or are members of local communities pursuing agriculture-related fields of study at colleges and universities in California and throughout the country.
“For agriculture to succeed for years to come, it will require the dedication and hard work of the next generation,” said Dan Cummings, chairman of the Board of Directors for Blue Diamond Growers. “We are so pleased that the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation regularly supports dependents of our own Blue Diamond employees as well as assists students whose goals are to be a positive influence on the future of agriculture and who want to make a difference in their communities.”
Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation was established in 2011 for the purpose of providing scholarships to students who have demonstrated excellent academic performance and are pursuing a four-year college. Since 2011, the Blue Diamond Foundation has awarded nearly 150 scholarships to help students in our local communities achieve their dreams of a college education.
This year’s Blue Diamond Growers Foundation scholarship recipients include:
|
NAME/HOMETOWN
|
COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY
|
MAJOR
|
Ashleigh Sorensen
|
Fresno State University
|
Agribusiness
|
Ashlyn Wooldridge
|
Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo
|
Plant and Environment Sciences
|
Averie Konefat
|
Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo
|
Ag Science
|
Cal Muxlow
|
Fresno State University
|
Agribusiness
|
Gabriela Moreno
|
Merced Community College then Fresno State University
|
Ag Education and Communications
|
Gunnar Kale
|
Morningside University
|
Ag and Food Sciences
|
Jane Saenz
|
Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo
|
Ag Systems Management,
|
Jenna Keller
|
Cal Poly or Cornell University
|
Plant Science and International Ag
|
Kalifornia Kindelt
|
Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo
|
Ag Communications
|
Kathryn Williams
|
|
Ag Communications
|
Lauren McEwen
|
Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo
|
Ag Communications
|
Lauren Schaap
|
Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo
|
Ag Communications
|
Laynee Haywood
|
Texas Tech University
|
Agribusiness
|
Madalyn Nissen
|
Oklahoma State University
|
Ag Education and
|
Matthew Freitas
|
Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo
|
Ag Systems Management
|
Michaela Mederos
|
Fresno State University
|
Agribusiness Management
|
M’Lyssa Frago
|
Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo
|
Ag Communications
|
Natalie Machon
|
University of Colorado, Boulder
|
Psychology
|
Rachel Mancebo
|
Fresno State University
|
Ag Education
|
Sarah Williams
|
Virginia Tech University
|
Agribusiness
|
Sydney Vieira
|
Oklahoma State University
|
Agribusiness
|
Tanner Cardoza
|
McPherson College
|
Business
|
Taylor Trigueiro
|
Oklahoma State University
|
Ag Education
|
William Vannucci
|
American River College
|
Horticulture
Additional information about the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation scholarship program is available at
https://bluediamondgrowers.com/scholarship-program/.