Bring your dream team to life by unlocking NBA 2K22 MyTEAM content when you buy limited-edition packages of Totino’s Pizza Rolls or Totino’s Party Pizza. NBA 2K’s MyTEAM game mode is the best place for players to assemble a roster of their favorite NBA players from any era, build their dream lineup, and dominate the competition.

HOW: When gamers purchase participating products, they can enter a code found on the bottom of the specially marked packages on nba.2k.com/totinos to access one or more of the following (see below for specific participating products and eligibility):

Gold Shoe Pack: Includes a gameplay impacting shoe that boosts multiple key player card attributes, including three-point shooting, dunking, and lateral quickness, for six games.

MyTEAM Promo Pack: Unlocks five cards at random every time a pack is opened. Users will receive one player card guaranteed and the item cards are a mix of utility and cosmetic cards, including coaches, shoes, uniforms, contracts, and more.

“We are thrilled to formally announce our first partnership with NBA 2K that offers bonus MyTEAM content to help enhance our fan’s game experience,” said Taylor Roseberry, brand experience manager, Totino’s. “Totino’s has successfully collaborated within the esports space before, and we are excited to do something special and different for a whole new community of gamers.”

As a mess-free, poppable snack, Totino’s Pizza Rolls make it easy to get a bite in while you’re playing on the virtual blacktop. On the heels of the NBA 2021-2022 season start date, Totino’s wants to give gamers even more opportunities to level up with the most poppable way to eat pizza while they game.

Participating products are on shelves at grocery retailers nationwide now. The promotion will end January 23, 2022.



