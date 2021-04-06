Goldfish is reuniting NBA stars and real-life best friends, Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris (aka Tobi + Bobi ) to answer the ultimate snacking question: just how many Goldfish crackers can you grab in one handful? Boban, at 7'4" with the NBA’s largest hands, can get 301 crackers in a single go.

The pair will kick off the #GoForTheHandful challenge on TikTok next Tuesday, April 6, asking fellow snackers and Goldfish fans to face off against Boban’s handful and see who can hold the most Goldfish crackers with one hand.

To participate, TikTokers can create and post Duet videos, taking on Boban head-to-head, with the hashtag #GoForTheHandful and #Contest for a chance to win.

The 25 most creative videos will be awarded a special edition autographed “Boban Size” giant bag of Goldfish, and one lucky TikToker will become the Goldfish “Spokeshand.” The contest closes on Sunday, April 25.