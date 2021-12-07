Company: Schuman Cheese

Website: www.whisps.com

Introduced: December 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99

Product Snapshot: Whisps Snacks, America’s best-selling cheese crisps company, has announced its first cheesy innovation outside of pure cheese crisps: Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts. This keto-friendly snack mix combines cheddar and parmesan cheese crisps made with 100 percent cheese with premium nuts and spices, delivering a low-carb, high-protein snack mix.

“Whisps fans are at the core of every decision we make,” said Ilana Fischer, CEO of Whisps. “We created Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts knowing that our customers are looking for two big things. The first is cheesy snacks made with premium, quality ingredients and—most importantly—100 percent cheese; and secondly, our fans crave nutritious, high-protein/low-carb offerings that will power them throughout the day. Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts offer artisanal cheese that other snack mixes do not, in addition to the protein-powered ingredients that we know consumers are looking for.”

Contrary to other snack mixes, which fall short with loads of sugar and unrecognizable ingredients, Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts is sure to impress everyone from cheese dabblers to cheese purists. This new line has 8-9g of protein, 3g of net carbs, and less than 1g of sugar per serving and is a good source of calcium. The cheese crisps in each mix are made using cheese from family farms that was made by artisan cheesemakers for Whisps' exclusive use.

"Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts is the perfect on-the-go snack for anyone, and especially those watching their carb intake," says Registered Dietitian Melissa Rifkin, MS, RDN, CDN. "The combination of nuts and cheese packs a big protein punch which helps keep you feeling fuller, longer. In one serving of Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts you also get fiber, another filling nutrient, and calcium to support your bone health."

Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts is available now in three bold flavors:

Tangy Ranch: An expert blend of cheddar Whisps, roasted almonds, cashews, and pecans all tumbled together with Whisps’ fan-favorite Tangy Ranch spice blend.

Smoky Barbeque: Cheesy, smokey and real nutty, this mix blends cheddar Whisps, almonds, cashews, and pecans to create the best barbeque snack yet.

Garlic Herb: Whisps’ craving-crushing Garlic Herb spice blend is tossed with parmesan Whisps, almonds, cashews, pistachios, and pecans to create the ultimate tasty snack.

Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts is available now in convenient, resealable packages at Kroger markets nationwide with a SRP of $7.99 per 5.75-oz bag. Experience the full range of Whisps offerings, including best-selling Parmesan Cheese Crisps and Cheddar Cheese Crisps, by ordering online or visiting your nearest retailer. For more information, please visit whisps.com or join the conversation on social at @whispssnacks.



