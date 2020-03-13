Whisps Tangy Ranch and Nacho Cheese Crisps

Company: Schuman Cheese

Website: www.whisps.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Whisps Snacks, the company that’s on a mission to put real cheese back in snacking, today announced its next two flavors: Whisps Tangy Ranch Cheese Crisps and Whisps Nacho Cheese Crisps. With artisanal cheesemakers in charge, these new, snackable cheese crisps feature 100 percent cheddar cheese exclusively made for Whisps and perfect blends of savory spices to elevate these iconic flavors.

“Our first core value at Whisps is that we are cheese fanatics; in fact, the cheddar that we use is made exclusively for us after we couldn’t find one on the market that delivered the taste we wanted,” said Ilana Fischer, CEO of Whisps Snacks. “Whisps Tangy Ranch and Whisps Nacho both celebrate our love of cheese and upgrade two of America’s favorite flavors with premium cheese and spices that leave your cheesy cravings satisfied.”

Perfect for everyday snacking or pairing with your favorite beverage, Whisps Tangy Ranch combines exclusively-aged cheddar and spices like garlic and onion powder to achieve a perfectly cool, smooth ranch flavor while Whisps Nacho packs a cheesy punch enhanced with tomato, garlic and a touch of pepper. Like all Whisps, these new snacks have 10g+ of protein and only 3g of carbs per serving (3g). Whisps are also an excellent source of calcium, gluten free, keto, and vegetarian friendly.

Whisps Tangy Ranch and Whisps Nacho will be available on Whisps.com and start rolling out on shelves across the country starting March 17, 2020 (MSRP $3.99). For more information, please visit www.whisps.com.