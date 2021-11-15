Company: Cajun Pop Louisiana Style Popcorn

Website: https://cajun-pop.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.00-$39.95

Product Snapshot: Baton Rouge-based popcorn company Cajun Pop Louisiana Style Popcorn has announced the release of two new flavors just in time for the holiday gift-giving season. Cajun Pop’s parade of flavors now includes Creole Pickle and Southern Ranch, bringing new savory tastes with the same air-popped crunch and Louisiana flare of the current product lineup.

Crisp and tangy, the Creole Pickle popcorn brings a snap of dill flavor with a kick of creole seasoning for a classic, crunchy snack. On the other hand, the Southern Ranch popcorn proves everything is better with ranch, combining a creamy mix of cheesy buttermilk flavor with a spicy blend of salt, garlic, onion, and herbs.

These savory popcorns join Cajun Pop's full parade of flavors including King Cake, Boiled Crawfish, Pecan Pie, Chocolate Pecan Pie, Dat Cheddar, Kickin’ Caramel, New Orleans Beignet, and Bananas Foster.

Mike Coates, founder and CEO of Cajun Pop, says, “We’re excited to see our customers’ responses to these new additions, especially after watching how much they’ve loved our other flavors. Both the Creole Pickle and Southern Ranch popcorn have a Cajun spin fit for Louisiana and hold the potential to be loved nationally.”

With a mix of classic, delicious southern flavors to choose from, Cajun Pop popcorn makes perfect stocking stuffers and holiday gift baskets to share with friends and family both in and outside of Louisiana.

Suggested Retail Prices include:

Snack Size: $2.00

Family Size: $3.95

6- pack Snack Size: $12.00

12-pack Family Size: $39.95

24-pack Snack Size: $39.95

Cajun Pop is available at retailers including Walmart, Rouses Markets, and Associated Grocers stores. Products are now available across Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Texas, Minnesota, Colorado, and New Mexico, and the brand is quickly expanding nationwide. All products are also available to order online at Cajun Pop’s website and on Amazon.