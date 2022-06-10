Company: Cajun Pop Louisiana Style Popcorn

Website: https://cajun-pop.com/

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: Regional

Suggested Retail Price: $6.78 (15-oz. bag)

Product Snapshot: Cajun Pop Louisiana Style Popcorn has landed one of its most sought-after products on the shelves of Sam’s Club stores in Louisiana. Sam’s Club members can now join in Cajun Pop’s celebration of Louisiana culture with 15-oz. bags of the King Cake-flavored popcorn snack. Founded in and inspired by the flavors of Louisiana, Cajun Pop is now on Sam’s Club shelves at all 14 locations statewide.

Cajun Pop’s fan-favorite King Cake popcorn is a Carnival blend of cinnamon, sugar, and caramel. A smooth, fresh-from-the-oven birthday cake flavor collides with a zing of cinnamon, a drizzle of caramel and a kaleidoscope of Mardi Gras colored icing for a delightfully crunchy treat. While King Cake is traditionally a decadent, glazed dessert enjoyed during the weeks leading up to Fat Tuesday, this addition to Sam’s Club shelves means members can now enjoy Mardi-Gras-in-a-bag year-round.

“We are so excited to showcase our Cajun-born and inspired brand amongst national brands and retailers,” says Mike Coates, founder and CEO of Cajun Pop. “With the launch of our Sam’s Club partnership, we can continue spreading the joy of the South, and the flavor of Louisiana."

Cajun Pop’s many flavors, including King Cake, are also available at other grocers including Neighborhood Walmarts, Rouses Markets, and Associated Grocers stores. Quickly expanding in retail, the perfectly popped snack is available across Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Texas, Minnesota, Colorado, and New Mexico. All products are also available to order online directly through Cajun Pop’s e-commerce website or on Amazon.