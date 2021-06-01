Company: Three Dads Natural Foods

Website: www.3dadspopcorn.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2 (small bag), $4 (large bag)

Product Snapshot: In September 2021, Three Dads Superfood Popcorn will be releasing two new flavors: Nacho, and Everything But the Bagel.

A small company with big visions, Three Dads Superfood Popcorn recently made waves in the snack world as it began distribution. Nutritional yeast, better known as “Nooch," is the vegan ingredient considered today by many to be a superfood and what Three Dads Superfood Popcorn uses in its product.

Popped by air, not oil, and made with organic popcorn and fortified nutritional yeast, this Superfood Popcorn not only tastes good, but is good for you. With busy lives, mindful eaters want more “better-for-you” snacks that are convenient and delicious. Made with the right simple ingredients, Three Dads Superfood Popcorn provides just that.