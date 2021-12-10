Ardent Mills has announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of substantially all the business assets of Firebird Artisan Mills, a gluten-free, specialty grain, and pulse milling company. Over the next several months the Firebird Artisan Mills brand and products will be fully integrated into Ardent Mills as the company continues to bolster its emerging nutrition offerings.

“As we partner with our customers in the specialty ingredient and gluten-free space, we continue to strengthen our capabilities with a portfolio of solutions that our customers depend on and trust,” said Angie Goldberg, chief growth officer, Ardent Mills. “Integrating the Firebird Artisan Mills products and expertise into Ardent Mills will maximize the synergies in our offerings and enhance the customer experience.”

The acquisition builds upon Ardent Mills’ existing specialty ingredient and gluten-free solutions; provides additional supply chain assurance; and bolsters capabilities in Ardent Mills’ R&D, technical, food safety, and quality assurance teams.

“We’ve made tremendous progress in our growth strategy this year and are very excited to add the Firebird Artisan Mills team to the Ardent Mills family,” said Dan Dye, CEO, Ardent Mills. “Together, we will continue to bring nutritious solutions to our customers and communities.”

To learn more about how Ardent Mills is nourishing what’s next, please visit ardentmills.com.