General Mills announced it has completed the acquisition of TNT Crust. TNT Crust is a manufacturer of high-quality frozen pizza crusts for regional and national pizza chains, foodservice distributors, and retail outlets. TNT Crust was a portfolio company of Peak Rock Capital.

The TNT Crust business has generated double-digit compound annual net sales growth over the past four years, with net sales totaling approximately $100 million in 2021. As part of the acquisition, General Mills has also acquired two manufacturing facilities in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and one manufacturing facility in St. Charles, Missouri.