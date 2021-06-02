Ardent Mills has announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Hinrichs Trading Company (HTC), a North American business in chickpea sourcing, cleaning, and packaging.

As part of Ardent Mills’ strategic growth plan, the acquisition builds upon its existing specialty ingredient capabilities and close grower connections, and helps customers bring innovative products to market to meet growing consumer demand for pulse and plant-based ingredients.

“We are very pleased to reach today’s milestone and to welcome the talented Hinrichs Trading Company team to the Ardent Mills family,” said Dan Dye, CEO, Ardent Mills. “Together, we will bring nutritious grain-based and specialty ingredient solutions to our customers and help further nourish our communities.”

“Hinrichs Trading and the Hinrichs family feel that the Ardent Mills’ team will help move the pulse industry above and beyond all expectations we have had for our farmers and our customers,” said Phil Hinrichs, CEO, Hinrichs Trading Company. “The future is very exciting.”

The acquisition enables Ardent Mills to leverage HTC’s strong connection to producers, expertise in seed varieties, and finished products processing, and combine it with Ardent Mills’ insights, risk management, and R&D resources. With this addition, Ardent Mills can now offer complete field-to-formulation solutions for customers.

