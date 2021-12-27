Cue the cheesy '80s hair… Frito-Lay and Rick Astley are back for a second year with the brand’s “New Year New York” campaign and they want to know what you’re “never giving up” in 2022! The 360-degree program spotlights Astley’s hit song “Never Gonna Give You Up” as a reminder that, while traditional new year’s resolutions often focus on giving things up, consumers can seize the moment to really lean into what they love—particularly when it comes to their favorite snacks. Building on the spot that originally rolled out in December 2020, this year has a new contest component and a chance to duet with Astley on TikTok.

The digital spot kicks off on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) airing on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Amazon, and Spotify and includes some of Frito-Lay’s favorite smarter snacking choices, including SunChips Harvest Cheddar, Smartfood Popcorn in White Cheddar, SIMPLY Cheetos Puffs White Cheddar, and BAKED Lay’s.

Starting Dec. 27, fans can visit www.NeverGonnaGiveItUp.com through February 27, 2022 to share what they are “never giving up” in the new year for a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize and to see the official contest rules. Frito-Lay will select 18 individual winners, with two announced weekly through the duration of the contest, based on written and video submissions that project positivity, authenticity, and a lightheartedness about why that “something” is so important to them— be it a pet or an item—for a total prizing amount of $18,000.

Beginning Dec. 29 on TikTok, consumers can duet “Never Gonna Give You Up” alongside Astley while also sharing their “Never Gonna Give It Up” un-resolution. The duet is accessible through Astley’s TikTok (@rickastleyofficial) and will be live in his feed through February 17th.