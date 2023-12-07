General Mills is releasing several new snack bars intended to give consumers a greater number of healthy eating options ahead of the new year and resolution-making season.

The new products include:

Nature Valley Protein Smoothie Bars Berry Blend combine the ingredients normally associated with a freshly made smoothie but without the need for a blender. Each serving contains 10g of protein, and ingredients include yogurt, dried fruit, and nuts, dipped in yogurt. The bar will hit shelves in January at Kroger, ADUSA, and Albertsons; MSRP is $5.99 for a five-count box.

Nature Valley Double Chocolate Chip Soft-Baked Muffin Bars feature 8g whole grain per serving. The chocolatey bars will debut at Kroger in January; MSRP is $5.29 for a five-count box and $7.89 for a 10-count box.

Soft-Baked Oat Bars: These join the company’s cereal-inspired lineup of soft-baked oat bars in Cocoa Puffs. They combine whole-grain oats wheat, and chocolate. The bars will debut in January at Albertson’s, Safeway, and Giant Foods; MSRP is $4.79 for a six-count box.

Additionally, the company is expanding the distribution of its Nature Valley Savory Nut Crunch bars. Available in Smoky BBQ and Everything Bagel flavors, the bars will be rolling out to convenience stores in January. MSRP is $1.69 per bar.