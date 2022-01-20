Certified Group and Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), a Certified Group Company, has announced the appointment of Justin Malvick as president, food and beverage, where he will be responsible for the formulation and execution of the company’s largest business units’ growth and long-term strategic plans.

Malvick has over 23 years in the global food industry with a track record of increasing top line revenue through developing strong customer partnerships, processes and systems to drive revenue growth.

In his most recent role as senior vice president business development with CTI Foods, Justin led business development, product development, and marketing functions for strategic global brands, retail, industrial, and CPG customers with top line revenues exceeding $1.3 billion.

Previously, Malvick held leadership positions at JBS S.A./Pilgrim’s Pride, Keystone Foods, Wayne Farms, and Gold Kist Farms.

“We are pleased to have Justin join our executive team with his track record of driving top and bottom line revenue, innovative growth strategies and coaching high performing teams,” said John Bellinger, CEO of Certified Group and FSNS. “His ability to form strategic relationships coupled with his personal passion will help steer our company as we integrate, innovate, and grow our services.”

Malvick earned a B.S. degree from the University of Minnesota.



