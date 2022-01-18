Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, has revealed its new integrated Food & Beverage operating structure, which unifies three areas of DSM’s nutrition business—Food Specialties, Hydrocolloids and part of its Nutritional Products group—to closely align with emerging customer and market needs. The new business group combines the company’s full range of food and beverage ingredients, expertise and science-based solutions that improve the taste and texture of foods, as well as support healthier lives and a healthier planet. The new Food & Beverage organization will focus on helping consumers ‘enjoy it all’ without having to choose between taste, texture and health. This differentiating message will be the cornerstone of a new campaign.

The global food and beverage market is set to continue its upward trajectory as the world’s population grows, placing new pressures on producers in an already competitive space to innovate and get to market quickly. At the same time, the industry is converging with the health and wellness space, and increasingly aligning with consumer expectations for delicious products that support their health alongside environmental and social aspirations. DSM’s strategy aims to support this market advancement through the creation of one Food & Beverage business group that encompasses the ingredients, global and local expertise and solutions provided by its previously distinct Food Specialties, Hydrocolloids and Nutritional Products business areas.

This simplified structure represents the activation of DSM’s announcement in September 2021 that the company will become a fully-focused Health, Nutrition & Bioscience company. By establishing a ‘one-stop-shop’ of ingredients, solutions and end-to-end capabilities, DSM will help food and beverage manufacturers worldwide fast-track product development and achieve efficient production. As a leading provider of vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients, an innovator in enzyme solutions, and a frontrunner in dairy cultures, DSM has unrivalled nutritional science expertise and deep application knowledge which is paired with prominent advocacy for healthier and more sustainable food systems. This is supported by a number of recent acquisitions—including DSM’s acquisition of First Choice Ingredients, a leading supplier of dairy-based savory flavorings—which have enabled DSM to further elevate its taste, texture and health offering for customers. DSM is therefore uniquely placed to help manufacturers overcome the friction that must be navigated to deliver delicious, nutritious and sustainable food and beverage products, so customers and consumers can ‘enjoy it all’.

“The food and beverage market is an incredibly exciting and dynamic space, so it’s a fantastic time for both the industry and DSM,” comments Patrick Niels, Executive VP Food & Beverage at DSM. “This new organization will better serve our customers by providing one-stop-shop access to our full portfolio of food and beverage solutions—unleashing our full potential and cementing our position as a powerhouse for the food and beverage industry. With DSM, our customers get more than a supplier. They get a purpose-led partner that understands their business needs and will help them innovate, improve and grow. The result? Delicious food and beverage products that are good for people and good for the planet.”

As an advocate and leader in enabling a healthier and more sustainable food system, DSM’s solutions help boost process efficiencies, reduce food loss and waste and lower the environmental impact of production and consumption – while also enhancing food’s nutritional profile. As part of this, DSM is taking strategic steps in developing specialty proteins that are produced within planetary boundaries, including CanolaPRO, and supporting producers to be at the forefront of this protein diversification towards a healthier future. DSM’s recent acquisition of Vestkorn Milling, a supplier of pea- and bean-derived proteins, starches and dietary fibers, will also complement and further accelerate this growth. These efforts are part of DSM’s commitment to reach 150 million people with plant-based protein foods by 2030, in alignment with its recently announced series of quantifiable food system commitments.

To find out more about DSM’s newly integrated Food & Beverage capabilities and how it can help customers and consumers :enjoy it all," visit DSM’s new Food & Beverage website.