Company: Stellar Snacks

Website: https://stellarsnacks.com/

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$6.99

Product Snapshot: Stellar Snacks unveiled its new line of flavor-forward, vegan, non-GMO, no MSG pretzels at the 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show. Founded by Elisabeth and Gina Galvin, a mother and daughter duo, to be the tastiest and healthiest family, women-run snack company in the United States, Stellar Snacks’ newly introduced Stellar Braids are available in four flavors:

Bold & Herby: Vegan Butter Braid seasoned with Roasted Garlic, Onion, and Monk Fruit

Simply Stellar: Original Vegan Butter Braid with Sea Salt

Maui Monk: Vegan Butter Braid and Monk Fruit

Sweet & Sparky: Vegan Butter Braid seasoned with Spicy Buffalo Seasoning and Monk Fruit

Unlike competitive brands, Stellar Braids are vegan, non-GMO project verified, contain no MSG, Kosher, and peanut-free.Baked from scratch daily in Carson City, Nevada, Stellar Braids are seasoned with imported salt from Italy, sweetened with a light sprinkle of monk fruit and baked with vegan butter.

Stellar Snacks is passionate about quality and sustainability in all aspects of their business. From the farm to the customer, Stellar Snacks strives to offer healthy snacks, innovation and transparency, while also nourishing relationships, from suppliers to partners and employees and empowering artists by collaborating on eye-catching packaging designs.

“We believe that something as small as a pretzel can have a purpose,” said co-founder Elisabeth Gavin. “For us, it’s not just a pretzel, it’s a labor of love that blends a desire for a deliciously healthy snack and canvas to showcase budding artists with one-of-a-kind artwork on the Stellar bags.”

Stellar Braids are currently available for purchase nationwide at Cost Plus World Market, Central Market in Texas and Whole Foods in Florida, as well as Mariano’s in Chicago and Ralph’s in Los Angeles in February 2022.