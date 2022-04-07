Stellar Snacks, creator of Stellar Pretzel Braids and recipient of recent tax abatement package from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development, announced that it has partnered with Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG) to add a second state-of-the-art facility, ramping up its manufacturing space to over a half-million square feet.

Stellar Snacks was founded by mother-daughter duo, Elisabeth and Gina Galvin, fueled by their passion to reimagine a timeless snack through innovation, ambitious flavors, artful packaging, and best-in-class manufacturing. Stellar Snacks has seen 91% year over year growth since its inception in 2019. Now, Stellar Snacks is taking strides to grow its production and local impact through this expansion, projecting 130% year over year growth.

The 475,000 square foot building in Reno, Nevada is owned by IRG, a nationwide real estate development and investment firm. Through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, IRG operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 28 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America’s most difficult real estate challenges.

“Our creative partnership with Stellar Snacks will revive a former printing press building in Reno. This manufacturing project will bring jobs and vibrancy back to the property,” said Stuart Lichter, president and chairman of IRG. “Reno provides a business-friendly environment that allows companies to thrive. We believe this site is a steppingstone for the company’s continued growth.”

The partnership of these two companies with a shared drive to reinvigorate their respective industries will bring prosperity and new possibility to Northern Nevada. Stellar Snacks is currently the only pretzel manufacturer on the West Coast, and will become one of the largest pretzel manufacturers in the United States post-expansion.

“Partnering with IRG is a dream come true, and enables us to achieve our growth goals, become a substantial player in the snack industry and to continue to grow our beloved brands,” said Elisabeth Galvin, founder of Stellar Snacks. “Our product, people and passion for making a ‘better for you’ snack are the foundation of our success; and now with a 4.5X increase to real estate and production capacity, we can scale this effort in a meaningful way. We are thrilled to expand within Nevada, work with supportive partners like IRG, create additional jobs, drive innovation and continue to serve our customers with high quality products.”

Stellar Snacks’ current 100,000 square foot facility in Carson City, NV produces pretzels and snack mixes that are peanut-free, certified organic, non-GMO project verified and Kosher. In the new Reno plant, Stellar Snacks plans to build fully automated production lines, accommodating for the exploding sales and future innovation within Stellar Snacks' brands and private label products. They will have capacity to extend their offerings—including peanut products and crackers—as they continue to lead the industry in terms of quality, R&D, and unparalleled client service. Stellar Snacks’ branded line, Stellar Pretzel Braids, is catching great momentum—available in four vegan flavors:

Simply Stellar: Original Vegan Butter Pretzel Braid with Sea Salt

Maui Monk: Vegan Butter Pretzel Braid and Monk Fruit Sugar

Bold & Herby: Vegan Butter Pretzel Braid seasoned with Roasted Garlic, Onion and Monk Fruit Sugar

Sweet & Sparky: Vegan Butter Pretzel Braid seasoned with Spicy Buffalo Seasoning and Monk Fruit Sugar

With the support of IRG, Stellar Snacks’ growth to 575,000 square feet will propel the pretzel industry forward and give rise to economic opportunity and in Nevada and beyond.