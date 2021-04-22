SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere popcorn brand Cookie Pop and Candy Pop officially rolls into Kroger Co. grocery retailers nationwide as of April 15, 2021. Kroger Co. doors inclusive of Kroger, QFC, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Dillons, King Soopers, Smiths, Ralphs, Roundy's/Mariano's division and Food4Less will now carry all Cookie Pop and Candy Pop flavor offerings in their standard 5.25-oz size bags.

Flavor varieties to include Candy Pop made with M&M’s Minis candy pieces, Cookie Pop made with OREO cookie pieces, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS, Candy Pop made with TWIX candy pieces, Candy Pop made with Butterfinger® candy pieces and Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY! cookie pieces.

“Rolling out into Kroger Co. banners is an exciting step in the journey of our brand, with a continued focus on bringing this delicious creation to every household in America. Our goal continues to offer ‘better for you’ snacking innovations to the category, while delivering to consumers exciting options within our portfolio, as we continue to introduce notable new licensed flavor combinations featuring America’s favorite candy and cookie brands. We proudly offer an innovative and fun snacking alternative in the market that continues to present a “wow” factor to the consumer, bringing candy and cookie flavors into the popcorn isle," says Jerry Bello, SNAX-Sational Brands CEO and co-founder.

Snack Pop, inclusive of Candy Pop and Cookie Pop, continues to combine everyone’s favorite things: popcorn with candy and cookie favorites, yielding the perfect, must-have snack creation. The better-for-you-snack is made 100 percent in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, candy or cookie-coated line was named a “Top 20 Snack of 2020” by Buzzfeed and continues to garner attention amongst consumers, celebrities and the media. To find your nearest retailer, visit www.snackpop.com.

As part of the brands ongoing “Snackgiving” initiative, a portion of proceeds from all sales of Snack Pop varieties benefit The Ryan Seacrest Foundation and their efforts as of December 2020. Most notably, their new Seacrest Studio at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. The new Seacrest Studio makes it possible for children and teens to get behind the camera and mic to develop, star and interact in original TV and radio programming during their hospital stays. Patients will also have the ability to call down to the studio via their hospital room phone to engage in events they are watching on their screen. A portion of proceeds from all popcorn bag sales are donated to the foundation.