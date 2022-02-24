Company: Magic Spoon

Website: https://magicspoon.com/

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $39.00 (16 bars)

Product Snapshot: Magic Spoon is disrupting the cereal industry once again with the launch of its limited-edition Cereal Bars in Cocoa Peanut Butter and Cookies & Cream. Known for nostalgic cereals made with better ingredients, Magic Spoon’s Cereal Bars have 10 grams of protein, one gram of sugar, four grams of net carbs, and are free of gluten and grains. Magic Spoon’s Cereal Bars are available in four 4-count boxes (16 bars) for $39 directly on magicspoon.com until supplies last.

“We’re thrilled to build upon our better-for-you, nostalgic cereals with our new bar innovation,” said Gabi Lewis, co-founder of Magic Spoon. “We did an early test run of the bars to a small group of our loyal customers last year and were overwhelmed at the positive response. Being able to take Magic Spoon on-the-go is something our customers have been asking for, so we’re really excited for more people to be able to get their hands on the bars.”

Magic Spoon had a teaser run of the Cookies & Cream Cereal Bar in 2021 and sold out within 48 hours. The brand is excited to bring back this consumer favorite in an additional flavor!

Ideal for on-the-go or those looking for a quick snack, these Cereal Bars will satisfy nutritional needs without sacrificing on taste. The limited-edition Cereal Bars are available in:

Cookies & Cream. For the sweet-tooth lover, this dynamic duo combines decadent chocolate cookies with a creamy, succulent flavor.

Cocoa Peanut Butter. A peanut butter dream, this combination of peanuts and cocoa will have you going nuts.

To learn more about Magic Spoon, please visit magicspoon.com or follow their journey on Instagram @magicspooncereal.