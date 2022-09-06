Post Consumer Brands has announced it will introduce a Halloween-themed Limited-Edition Fruity PEBBLES Cereal. The cereal will sport the same fruity taste brand loyalists love, but with a mixture of orange and purple flakes to join in on the fall festivities. The box also features Fred Flintstone and the cereal’s namesake character, Pebbles, dressed up in costumes for the holiday.

The Limited-Edition Fruity PEBBLES Cereal will be available at retailers nationwide starting now, in two sizes (10-oz. and 18.5-oz.)



