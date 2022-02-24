Dawn Foods, a business in bakery manufacturing and ingredients distribution, has announced the opening of its Innovation Studio in Mexico City. The studio, which is the first of its kind in the company’s Latin America region, is another example of Dawn’s commitment to being the choice partner for bakery success.

Designed as a multi-use facility, the 3,200-square-foot Innovation Studio supports the development, testing, and optimization of Dawn ingredients, along with the equipment and infrastructure to provide training opportunities for bakery technicians. The studio showroom will double as a product demonstration location and multimedia studio to showcase Dawn’s industry-leading products, application ideas, and support customer needs.

“The Innovation Studio is a place where Dawn customers can receive hands-on training on our products and have the opportunity to work directly with our ingredients experts and research and development teams to create solutions to grow their business,” said Emilio Castillo, president, Dawn Latin America. “The demand for Dawn products is growing throughout Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, and we are excited to introduce a state-of-the-art space where inspiration and innovation come together to benefit our customers.”

In addition to product development, Dawn experts will work with customers at the studio on local and global trends, optimizing regional flavors, category management, operational efficiencies, and emerging technology.

Similar to Dawn’s Innovation Studio at its headquarters in Jackson, Michigan, the Mexico City Innovation Studio will include a dedicated kitchen, R&D lab, and collaboration space. The studio will be open to customers beginning March 7, 2022.