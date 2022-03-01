Company: SimplyProtein

Website: simplyprotein.com

Introduced: December 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.59 (10 bites)

Product Snapshot: The SimplyProtein team believes protein isn’t just for athletes—it’s for everyone and any body.

This core value informs the brand’s current product portfolio and new product innovations, including the all new plant-based Keto Energy Bites, an easy snacking option with a sweet and decadent flavor. The Keto Energy Bites are Keto Certified by Paleo Foundation, contain 2g of sugar, 13g of plant-based fats, and 10g of plant-based protein, are gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified. They are available in two flavors: Chocolate Coconut and Peanut Butter Chocolate.

The SimplyProtein team will be exhibiting at the 2022 Natural Product Expo West in Anaheim, Calif., where attendees can sample the Keto Energy Bites along with the brand’s signature crispy Snack Bars.