Company: Tidbits Fun Bites

Website: https://www.tidbits.fun/

Introduced: December 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.45-$24.99

Product Snapshot: Tidbits Fun Bites released four different varieties this year.

Tidbits Fun Bites (regular): With these sugar-free meringue cookies, you can look forward to a healthy and tasty snack that you won’t feel guilty about. They meringue bites are super low in calories and have a sweet, luscious flavor. SRP: $19.99.

Tidbits Fun Bites Keto-Friendly: Indulge in a guilt-free treat that contains no sugar and zero net carbs! The crunchy shell and melt-in-your-mouth texture will keep you coming back for more. Feel confident about your diet with a keto meringue cookie. SRP: $24.99.

Tidbits Fun Bites Diabetic-Friendly: Stay healthy and happy with delicious sugar-free meringue cookies that contain no sugar, zero net carbs, and are less than two calories per piece. Finding healthy diabetic snacks that taste good is hard, but with Tidbits sugar-free meringue cookies, you can stay healthy, control your sugar levels, and snack away without any guilt. SRP: $24.99.

Tidbits Fun Bites Black Sheep CBD: 1 bag of 20 meringues with 50mg of CBD derive from citrus per bag. SRP: $7.45 per pouch.

All Bites varieties have five flavor choices: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Cookies and Cream, and Mint Chocolate. They are gluten-free, sugar-free, lactose-free, and soy-free, with no artificial colors and no high-fructose corn syrup.

Black Sheep CBD have the five flavor choices mentioned above, plus a Cappuccino flavor.