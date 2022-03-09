America’s favorite brioche brand has revealed it’s performing ahead of forecast after a successful start to the year. In January 2022, the brand secured new item placement with national retailer, Kroger, and has expanded its reach across America with new customer relationships on the East Coast.

Kroger—based in Cincinnati where St Pierre recently opened its first American offices—launched two new products on to shelves nationwide in January. St Pierre Seeded Brioche Burger Buns and St Pierre Chocolate & Hazelnut Filled Crepes are helping drive new customers to the growing brand which has grown sales by 22 percent year to date.

Sales are also up on the East Coast, after the brand secured new distribution with ShopRite Supermarkets Inc. (SRS), securing space on shelf with 36 Wakefern and ShopRite sites across New York and New Jersey. The retail group is now offering a selection of the brand’s popular grilling range and breakfast must-haves including St Pierre Brioche Bagels, Brioche Sliced Loaf, and All Butter Croissants.

David Wagstaff, VP North America comments, “We have big plans for this year and these latest distribution wins stand put us in a strong position for meeting ambitious targets. Unit sales for February 2022 are significantly stronger than at the same time last year—which was also a successful period—and that’s testament to the team we have assembled in the past 12 months, to further build the brand in America.”

Last month, St Pierre revealed it has invested $10 million in supply chain infrastructure, securing space to increase in-country stock-holding to ensure full supply in what are currently challenging times for many bakery suppliers. Its average fill rate in 2021 was an impressive 98 percent and the brand is set to support its retail partners with new merchandising solutions throughout this year.

Wagstaff continues, “As a brand, we work in collaboration with retailers, investing in merchandising solutions, innovative racks and stand-out fixtures to drive both sales of our own brand, but also footfall to the in-store bakeries of retailers across the country. Everything at St Pierre is about enhancing the experience, from shopping through to eating, and elevating the ‘everyday’. Anyone attending Expo West this year can see this is in action, too—sampling our products and meeting the people who are at the heart of our brand.”

St Pierre will be attending its first ever Expo West exhibition in Anaheim this year, with plans to demonstrate new products and merchandising solutions later in the year at IDDBA, too. St Pierre’s global brand value is in excess of $150 million, with five consecutive years of double-digit growth.

For more information about the brand and how to work with St Pierre, visit its dedicated trade site at www.stpierretrade.com.

Related: 2019 Bakery of the Year: St Pierre Groupe







