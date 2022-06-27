St Pierre Bakery has announced increased distribution with UNFI warehouses in Pittsburgh and Allentown, PA and Quincy, FL. The warehouses are offering an assortment of St Pierre’s best-selling products including St Pierre Brioche Burger Buns, Seeded Brioche Burger Buns, Brioche Hot Dog Rolls, Brioche Bagels, Brioche Loaf, and Brioche Sliders.

The increased distribution via UNFI warehouses has secured a number of new retailers for the brand, including Hitchcock’s Markets, a Florida-based outlet with 11 locations.

As well as gains with UNFI, St Pierre has also added distribution of its Seeded Brioche Burger Buns via SpartanNash and increased its presence in Costco, LA. The news means that America’s number one brioche brand is now available in all 59 Costco warehouses in the LA division.

The retail giant agreed increased distribution through its LA division just three weeks after launching the brand in its original 30 warehouses and has now agreed opportunities for sampling in-store, driving trial of the brioche category leader.

Meanwhile, East Coast retailer Harris Teeter has launched St Pierre Seeded Brioche Burger Buns and the brand’s most recent innovation, Brioche Bagels, alongside the rest of the St Pierre range. The new product additions are securing increased distribution through the Harris Teeter portfolio week-on-week, in order to maximize sales through key summer months.

David Wagstaff, VP North America, St Pierre Bakery comments, “At the end of last year we invested heavily in building our stock supply to ensure we maintain our stellar fill rates and deliver for our customers throughout their busiest times. We knew that the opportunity justified the investment, but driving distribution is key to realizing it.”

The St Pierre brand is in positive growth across 52-, 26-, and 12-week periods and maintains the largest share of the branded brioche market according to Nielsen (XAOC week-ending March 26, 2022).

Wagstaff continues, “We have a recently expanded sales team on the ground in America and they are working incredibly hard to deliver fantastic results whilst maintaining the impeccable service standards for which St Pierre has become known. We’ve also doubled marketing investment in 2022 and that is aiding conversations across the country with new buyers, brokers and retailers. The entire team is looking forward to a hugely successful grilling season.”

St Pierre brought a taste of Paris to IDDBA in Atlanta earlier this month, re-introducing the brand after a three year hiatus and engaging a new audience with an expanded range of premium products.

For more information, visit www.stpierretrade.com.

