Cama North America has expanded its sales force with the addition of Carl Roeder, Northwest regional sales manager, and Amber Griggs, Southwest regional sales manager. Roeder and Griggs will assist customers in their respective regions with case packing, cartoning, robotics, and sleeving applications.

Roeder has worked in the packaging industry since 2009, and is well versed in capital equipment sales, aftermarket sales, robotic automation, and project management. He has worked with numerous Fortune 500 companies and also has a background in project management/field service. Based in Spokane, WA, his territory includes AK, CO, ID, KS, MT, ND, NE, NV, OR, SD, UT, WA, and WY, as well as western Canada.

Griggs is a 20+ year veteran of the packaging industry and is experienced selling capital equipment, to various markets/channels, including: Industrial, food processing, pharmaceutical/medical, construction, and distribution. She resides in southern California and will be responsible for AZ, CA, NM, Las Vegas, OK, and TX.

“Over the last few years, we have seen unprecedented growth for both Cama North America and its parent company, Cama Group,” says Billy Goodman, managing director, Cama North America. “The addition of two new sales professionals to our team will help us to better serve existing and potential customers and to continue to grow our business in North America.”

In addition, Ken Major, who previously held the role of Western regional sales manager, is relocating to New York and will now support customers in the Northeast Region. Major’s territory includes CT, DC, DE, MA, MD, ME, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, VA, VT, and WV, as well as HI.