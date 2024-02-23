Cama North America is expanding its sales force with the addition of Carlos Yat as sales director, Latin America. Yat, who is based in Texas, will also serve as regional sales manager for customers in Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. He will assist existing and prospective customers with case packing, cartoning, robotics, and sleeving applications.

A veteran of the packaging industry, Yat has held positions in sales management and business development, as well as parts and service. Most recently he worked in equipment sales and business development for AlliedFlex Technologies Inc., Dallas, TX. He has B.S. degree in Marketing and Publicity from Centro de Estudios Mercadológicos y Publicitarios, Guatemala City.

“This region of North America is an important market for Cama North America, and we’re happy to welcome Yat to our team,” says Billy Goodman, managing director, Cama North America. “This addition will help us to better serve our growing customer base in Mexico, as well as Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona.