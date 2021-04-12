Cama North America has expanded its sales force with the addition of Stuart Kenney, regional sales manager for the Southeast region of the U.S. Stuart will assist customers in the Southeast region with case packing, cartoning, robotics, and sleeving applications.

With 25+ years in packaging and industrial/robotic automation, Stuart is well versed in the capital equipment arena. He has held key roles in sales and business development that have covered multiple packaging solutions from stand-alone equipment to complete line automation. Stuart's responsibilities include supporting customers in the Southeast US, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

In addition, Cama also hired Kim Magon-Haller as business development manager. Kim has a strong marketing background that includes 14 years of experience in the packaging industry. She was previously marketing manager for Triangle Package Machinery Company, Chicago. She has a degree in Communication from Illinois State University and will be based in Cama's Buffalo Grove, Illinois office.

"As Cama North America enters its 10th year in business, we are excited to have Stuart and Kim join our team and know they will be helpful in growing our business and supporting our customers," says Billy Goodman, managing director, Cama North America.