Congratulations to CHEEZ-IT, our 2022 Snack Producer of the Year!
Doug Peckenpaugh, our editorial director, was able to speak to Jeff Delonis, vice president of marketing and innovation, Kellogg Co., Away from Home, as well as Erin Storm, senior director of marketing, and Ally Borozan, senior director of salty snack innovation and marketing, about the brand's innovation and the history of CHEEZ-IT. Find out what makes CHEEZ-IT stand out among savory snacks and learn about the latest tasty product offerings from the iconic brand.
