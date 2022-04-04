Unique Snacks has been a proud supporter of Folds of Honor since 2018, raising more than $36,000 to create at least seven scholarships for service members’ families. While several national charities focus on the needs of veterans, few organizations have provided as much support as Folds of Honor to the families of our nation’s fallen or disabled service members.

Folds of Honor is a national nonprofit that uses 91% of all donated funds to provide academic scholarships to the families of our nation’s service members. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 35,000 scholarships, including 6,500 in the 2021-2022 academic year.

“Over the last two years, we’ve heard many stories about people’s struggles, but we never hear about the hardships our service members’ families face,” stated Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer at Unique Snacks. “It is extremely gratifying to know our program with Folds of Honor is helping improve the lives of service members’ families, and we are calling on our retail partners and loyal customers to participate in this crucial program. Our military families make tremendous sacrifices to protect our freedoms and way of life, and they deserve our respect, gratitude, appreciation, and most importantly, our support.”

Unique Snacks donates five cents from each purchase of the specially branded Original “Splits” Pretzel 11-ounce packages to Folds of Honor. The annual promotion, which runs from May through August 2022, is available at many leading retail partners, including Boyer’s Food Markets, Central Market, Giant Eagle, Giant Foods, Martins, Meijer, Reasor’s, Redner’s Markets, Stop & Shop, ShopRite, The Fresh Market, Tops Friendly Markets, Total Wine & More, Weis Markets, and several other independent chains. The special packages are also available on Amazon.com, all military base commissaries in the nation through the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), and on Unique Pretzel’s website throughout the year.

Norman Cross, director of sales for Unique Snacks and chapter board member/director, Anheuser-Busch Relations for the Eastern PA/NJ Chapter of Folds of Honor, added, "I am humbled by the ability to continue to serve my fellow veterans and their families through the Folds of Honor program and Unique Snacks."

The partnership with the Folds of Honor Foundation is one of several initiatives Unique Snacks conducts annually to support nonprofit organizations and the broader community. Previously, the company has supported hurricane relief efforts, special causes like the Bikes & Beers Social Distancing virtual bike ride to raise funds supporting COVID-19 relief efforts, and other community-focused initiatives.

To learn more about Unique Snacks and its healthy snacks made using simple ingredients, please visit www.UniqueSnacks.com. To learn more about Folds of Honor or to donate, visit www.FoldsofHonor.org.

