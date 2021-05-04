Unique Snacks is proud to continue its support for Folds of Honor to help raise funds to provide academic scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members. According to U.S. News & World Report, the cost of a college education has continued to increase for the last two decades. In addition to tuition, rising housing, books, food, transportation and other related expenses are creating a much greater need for financial support.

“We’re very proud of our continued partnership with Folds of Honor and to be able to do our part to contribute to the educational needs of the children and spouses of our nation’s fallen or disabled service members,” stated Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer at Unique Snacks. “Military service members make tremendous sacrifices and it’s important that everyone supports our service members’ families in their times of need.”

Last year, Unique Snacks raised over $16,600 for Folds of Honor by partnering with in-network grocery store chains to sell over 330,000 specially branded 11-ounce packages, which more than doubled the previous year’s campaign contribution. During 2020, Unique Snacks also contributed to the national charity, donated cases of specially branded Fold of Honor Original Splits to support various events, and sponsored and participated in local events with the Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey Chapter increasing the total support to more than $20,000.

Unique Snacks donates five cents from each specially branded Folds of Honor Original “Splits” Pretzel 11-ounce packages to Folds of Honor. The annual promotion, which runs from May through August, is available at many leading grocery retail partners, including Kroger, Whole Foods Market, Tops Market, Giant Eagle, The Fresh Market, Giant Food Stores, Weis, Redners, Karns and Boyers. The special packages are also available on Amazon.com, all military base commissaries in the nation through the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) and on Unique Snacks’ website throughout the year.

“We are looking forward to helping Folds of Honor establish an increased number of scholarship opportunities for our military families as we continue to establish greater support from our retail partners for our 2021 campaign,” added Spannuth. “Our sales director, Norm Cross, sits on the board of the Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey chapter, which has elevated our ability to identify the most significant opportunities to support Folds of Honor and its mission.”

Folds of Honor started providing scholarships for higher education to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members in 2007. The organization has awarded approximately 29,000 scholarships, with 4,500 subsidies awarded during the 2020-2021 academic year. Through the organization’s fundraising efforts, 90 percent of all donations go directly to scholarships.

The partnership with Folds of Honor Foundation is one of several initiatives Unique Snacks conducts throughout the year to support local organizations and the broader community. Unique Snacks has also supported or participated in hurricane relief efforts, special causes and live events, including beer festivals and more. More recently, the company participated in food drives to help address food insecurity in the community.

