Celebrate Independence Day with Unique Pretzels and support Folds of Honor

Independence Day is approaching quickly and many families are looking forward to celebrating with socially distanced picnics and backyard barbeques. Many families will also take time to recognize the importance of our independence and all the men and women who have served and fought so bravely throughout the years to protect our freedoms. To help recognize the families that have contributed so much to our nation, Unique Pretzel Bakery, Inc. is continuing its support for Folds of Honor, a foundation providing scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service-members.

For each purchase of specially marked Original “Splits” Pretzel 11-ounce packages, Unique Pretzels donates five cents to Folds of Honor. This promotion runs through August and specially branded packages of Unique Splits are available at major retail partners, including Whole Foods Market, Giant Martins, Tops Market, Giant Eagle, The Fresh Market, Giant Foods, Weis, Redners, Karns, and Boyers. The Folds of Honor branded packages are also available on Amazon.com, all military base commissaries in the nation through the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) and on Unique Pretzel’s website throughout the year.

Last year, Unique Pretzel’s campaign raised $6,600, and the company expects to exceed that amount in 2020 due to an increase in participating in-network partners.

“Families have been trapped inside or separated by mandated stay-at-home orders over the last few months. As we return to the outdoors and celebrate our independence with our families, it is important to remember the service members who have and continue to fight for our freedoms. This is especially true for the families that have suffered the loss of a fallen soldier or who have a family member that was disabled in the line of service,” stated Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer at Unique Pretzel Bakery, Inc. “These families have made tremendous sacrifices, and our program demonstrates our appreciation and helps individuals across the nation support our service members and their families.”

Since 2007, Folds of Honor Foundation has paid homage to America’s heroes by providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members. To date, the foundation has awarded approximately 24,500 scholarships. During the 2019-2020 school year, the foundation awarded 4,500 scholarships to military families, providing $22 million in needed educational support.

The campaign supporting Folds of Honor Foundation is one of numerous initiatives Unique Pretzels conducts throughout the year to support local and national organizations, as well as the broader community. Unique Pretzels has also supported multiple COVID-19 relief efforts, that include launching a Giving with a Twist program to support charities and nonprofits, donating specialty products to support the efforts of local food banks and partnering with Bikes & Beers to support the Social Distancing virtual bike ride.

To learn more about Unique Pretzels and its healthy snacks made using simple ingredients, please visit www.UniquePretzels.com. To learn more about Folds of Honor Foundation, or to make a donation, please visit www.FoldsofHonor.org.