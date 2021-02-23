Unique Snacks is proud to once again stand alongside the many supporters of Folds of Honor to help further its mission of providing academic support to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service-members. With an increase in participating in-network partners during the 2020 campaign, customers took up the challenge and purchased over 330,000 specially branded 11-ounce packages, which raised $16,642, more than doubling the previous year’s contribution of $6,600.

“We are proud to partner with Folds of Honor in their effort to provide academic scholarships to help the families of our nation’s fallen or disabled service members,” stated Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer at Unique Pretzel Bakery, Inc. “Our service members made a commitment to serve our country and have endured tremendous sacrifices. They deserve our respect, gratitude, appreciation and our support.”

Unique donates five cents from each purchase of the specially marked Original “Splits” Pretzel 11-ounce packages to Folds of Honor. The annual promotion, which runs from May through August, is available at many leading retail partners, including Kroger, Whole Foods Market, Giant Martins, Tops Market, Giant Eagle, The Fresh Market, Giant Foods, Weis, Redners, Karns, and Boyers. The special packages are also available on Amazon.com, all military base commissaries in the nation through the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) and on Unique Pretzel’s website throughout the year.

“We are very thankful for the support we receive from Unique Pretzels,” stated Larry Robinson, vice president of development for Folds of Honor. “Each of partners helps us positively change lives by supporting our scholarship programs.”

Folds of Honor started providing scholarships for higher education to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members in 2007. The organization has awarded approximately 29,000 scholarships, with 4,500 subsidies awarded during the 2020-2021 academic year.

The partnership with Folds of Honor Foundation is one of several initiatives Unique conducts throughout the year to support local organizations and the broader community. Unique Pretzels has previously supported hurricane relief efforts, special causes like the Bikes & Beers Social Distancing virtual bike ride to raise funds supporting COVID-19 relief efforts. More recently, the company participated in multiple food drives to address food insecurity in the community.

Unique Snacks recently undertook a rebranding initiative to position the business for further expansion into additional healthy snack categories. As part of the rebranding, the company is introducing new packaging for its entire line of pretzels and the specially branded Folds of Honor packages will also feature a new design in 2021.

To learn more about Unique Snacks and its healthy snacks made using simple ingredients, please visit www.UniquePretzels.com. Follow on LinkedIn at Unique Snacks, on Facebook at @UniqueSnacksUSA, on Twitter at @UniqueSnacksUSA and on Instagram at @UniqueSnacksUSA. To learn more about Folds of Honor, or to make a donation, please visit www.FoldsofHonor.org.