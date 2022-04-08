Gilbert Bundy, CEO of Bundy Baking Solutions, recently announced the promotion of Jason Tingley to president of American Pan and Chicago Metallic USA-based businesses. Jason has been with the company for more than 30 years working his way through tool and die, design, and engineering. He was most recently vice president of American Pan. He holds several patents for the company’s most innovative and successful products including ePAN designs, TabLock trays, Uni-Lock baguette pans, and StayFlat and NSF sheet pans.

Bundy commented, “Jason’s ingenuity has been essential to the growth of American Pan, leading both operations and product development. As president of American Pan and Chicago Metallic, Jason will work closely with both companies’ production and sales teams to ensure consistent and efficient processes across the organizations, promote new product and customer opportunities, and maintain the level of quality and service that our companies are known for.”

In addition to his new role for U.S. operations, Jason will have an advisory role for all Bundy Baking Solutions global pan operations.

American Pan offers custom bakeware solutions with unparalleled design, expertise, quality, and service, helping to solve the biggest challenges of some of the world’s largest bakeries.

Chicago Metallic manufactures more than 300 different stock bakeware items for commercial bakeries and foodservice operations and ships to customers worldwide.

Bundy Baking Solutions, headquartered in Urbana, Ohio, USA, provides baking pans and equipment to the global baking industry with locations worldwide, including two facilities in the UK, one in Spain and one in Romania. The family-owned group of companies includes American Pan, Chicago Metallic, DuraShield, Pan Glo, Runex, and Synova.