Bundy Baking Solution announces president of American Pan Europe & MENA operations

Gilbert Bundy, CEO Bundy Baking Solutions, recently announced the appointment of Jason Bowman as president of European and MENA Operations.

Bowman has been with Bundy Baking Solutions for over 10 years and has been instrumental in the international growth of American Pan. He was most recently senior VP for European Sales significantly increasing the company’s sales in that region.

In his new role, Bowman will set the strategic direction and provide oversight of sales, engineering, production, finance, and human capital development for the four American Pan European entities.

Bundy Baking Solutions, headquartered in Urbana, OH USA, provides baking pans and equipment to the global baking industry with locations worldwide including two facilities in the UK, one in Spain and one in Romania. The family owned group of companies includes American Pan, Chicago Metallic, DuraShield, Pan Glo, RTB, Shaffer and Synova.