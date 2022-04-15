Company: WIPOTEC-OCS

Equipment Snapshot: WIPOTEC-OCS, a manufacturer and supplier of precision in-motion weighing, track and trace/anti-counterfeiting solutions and X-Ray scanning equipment, recently debuted a groundbreaking multi-function metal detection-checkweigher-vision module. The company’s new All-in-One Inspection Unit combines two prime quality assurance functionalities—X-ray foreign objects detection and precision checkweighing—with an enhanced vision system capable of verifying label placement, barcode legitimacy, film detection, and validation of expiration.

The All-in-One, which also includes an advanced reject system that sorts rejected products by pre-set categories, represents the first time WIPOTEC has combined so many inspection functionalities into one machine. Controlled by a single intuitive HMI, the unit is an attractive, space- and cost-saving option for both food & beverage and pharma manufacturers.



