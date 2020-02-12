WIPOTEC-OCS SC-2000 "mini" X-ray scanner

Company: WIPOTEC-OCS

Equipment Snapshot: WIPOTEC-OCS, a manufacturer and supplier of precision in-motion weighing and X-Ray scanning equipment, will feature quality control solutions at Pack Expo East, March 3-5 in Philadelphia, PA. At Booth #2301, the company’s lineup will include a new ultra-compact X-Ray Scanner measuring just 70cm in width.

For food, healthcare, and cannabis applications, WIPOTEC-OCS presents the new SC-2000 “Mini” X-Ray Scanner, which can inspect up to 400 products per minute with exceedingly few false rejects. True to its name, the SC-2000 Mini is just 700mm in width, offering outstanding process speed to footprint ratio. Highly modular for a comprehensive range of potential inspection setups, the machine features integrated conveyor technology with discharge units, and a switch cabinet can be configured separately from the measuring head. The SC-2000 Mini’s external control cabinet affords easy integration into existing production lines.