After an overwhelmingly positive response from consumers last year, Lenny & Larry's is thrilled to announce the launch of the 2022 Summer Snackin' Vote-Off and Sweepstakes that celebrates their new partnership with the National Park Foundation. The creators of the original protein cookie are once again calling on fans to vote between two flavors for the two ounce version of their beloved, The Complete Cookie line, perfect for snacking on-the-go. This year's contest includes a face-off between 2021's winning flavor, S'mores, and newcomer, Strawberry Shortcake. Consumers are encouraged to vote as many times as they want. The winning cookie will go on sale May 30, 2022, available in the two ounce snack size and for purchase on www.lennylarry.com, while supplies last.

A new Complete Cookie is just the start. On the heels of the recently announced partnership with the National Park Foundation, the Lenny & Larry's Summer Snackin' Sweepstakes is giving consumers a chance to win an unforgettable trip to a national park of their choice. To enter the sweepstakes and participate in the Vote-Off, visit https://summersnackinsweeps.com/. Both the Vote-Off and sweepstakes conclude at 10:00 a.m. EST on May 13, 2022.

"Our S'mores flavor sold out in about three days last year, and following such an enthusiastic response from our fans, we are excited to bring back the Summer Snackin' Sweepstakes to help fuel their summer adventures," says Lenny & Larry's CEO, Jolie Weber. "Lenny & Larry's has always promoted the mission of creating healthy products to fuel consumers' actives lives, and we love that our fans get to vote on the flavor they want to bring with them on their summer trips given its 'easy to pack' size. As a company, we strongly value an active outdoor lifestyle and the protection of our parks, which is why we are so proud to partner with the National Park Foundation for the grand prize."

In February 2022, Lenny & Larry's announced a year-long commitment to support the mission of the NPF to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. Working in collaboration with the National Park Service, NPF strives to ensure that all people are welcome and able to discover their own personal connections to parks.

