Lenny & Larry’s is bringing back its cookie competition just in time for summer adventures.

Lenny & Larry’s, originators of the protein cookie, just launched its Summers Snackin’ Vote Off where consumers can vote for a new Lenny & Larry’s cookie flavor: S’mores or Strawberry Shortcake. The winning flavor will launch in summer 2022.

The brand is also hosting a sweepstakes to win a trip to a national park of the winner’s choice. From April 26, 2022 through May 13, fans can vote for either S’mores or Strawberry Shortcake for the next Complete Cookie flavor. Through the site, voters can also enter the Summer Snackin’ sweepstakes for the chance to win a trip to the national park of their choice, in celebration of Lenny & Larry’s recently announced partnership with National Park Foundation.

Check out the sweepstakes here.



