Chocolate Academy, Cacao Barry, and Callebaut have announced the latest additions to the Ambassador team. This year includes Netflix’s School of Chocolate Chef Juan Gutierrez and Chef Devin D. Cowan as the newest members of their 2022 USA Ambassador teams. Chef Mariane Oliveira and Chef Jeroen Van Helvoirt also will be joining the 2022 Canadian Ambassador teams.

Callebaut has introduced two new talents to join the team:

Devin D. Cowan (Boca Raton, FL) of the Polo Club of Boca Raton

Mariane Oliveira (Toronto, ON, Canada) of Mary’s Brigadeiro Handcrafted Chocolate

The Chocolate Academy had introduced its first brand Ambassadors:

Juan Gutierrez (Chicago, IL) of the Four Seasons Chicago.

Jeroen Van Helvoirt (Thornhill, ON, Canada) of The Food Dudes

These new chefs bring unique backgrounds, experience, and expertise to the Ambassador team of professional artisans. They join a community of chocolate Ambassadors located not only in North America but also all over the world. Each ambassador has a unique background as chocolatiers, restaurant pastry chefs, hotel pastry chefs, corporate pastry chefs, pastry chef instructors, and business owners. As an ambassador, they will work to promote the brands together with its products by evaluating the technical qualities of products, developing new applications and recipes, and participating in demonstrations during events dedicated to industry professionals.