The Barry Callebaut Group has inaugurated its relocated CHOCOLATE ACADEMY Center Dubai, which is now at the foot of the Burj Khalifa, one of the world's most iconic landmarks. This new location and facility serves as a creative platform where chefs and artisans can showcase and develop their talent and skills. As CHOCOLATE ACADEMY Center Dubai is part of the wider CHOCOLATE ACADEMY Center network with 24 academies across the globe, it will be the premier platform for bringing renowned chefs to Dubai to inspire, train and advise local artisans.

With a team of dedicated chefs, CHOCOLATE ACADEMY Center Dubai plays an important role in inspiring and educating the chocolate industry and introducing new techniques to artisans, pastry chefs, confectioners, bakers and caterers. The CHOCOLATE ACADEMY Center Dubai also plays an important role in driving innovation as consumption patterns shift towards premiumization and new concepts in terms of design, color and flavors. Courses and events with physical attendance will resume as of October 21, 2021.

"The chocolate market is recovering in the Middle East region. The CHOCOLATE ACADEMY Center Dubai supports local businesses in finding the right chocolate solutions to help them win in the market. From empowering women and young talents, to supporting new concepts: The CHOCOLATE ACADEMY Center Dubai is the place to be in the Middle East region for everything related to chocolate," says Amine Mebrouki, general manager, Middle East & North Africa.

This is an important moment for Barry Callebaut’s presence in the Middle East region. The relocated CHOCOLATE ACADEMY Center Dubai will strengthen the collaboration with our customers in the growing Middle East region, helping them to develop their own profile in terms of taste and flavor. Initiatives like this help to grow the Gourmet business in the Eastern part of our EMEA Region," says Rogier van Sligter, president, EMEA.