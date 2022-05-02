Company: That's it.
Website: thatsitfruit.com
Introduced: April 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $16.84 (18-ct. variety pack)
Product Snapshot: That’s it. Probiotic Fruit Bars are an immunity-boosting snack that contain only fruit and probiotics. The 100% real fruit in these all-natural snack act as a prebiotic, effectively fueling the bars’ live active cultures. While containing only 100 to 120 calories per bar, the snack provides a solid source of fiber and fruit, while helping to restore natural digestion and boost the immune system. These convenient, on-the-go snacks are individually wrapped, are 24-months shelf stable, and do not require refrigeration.