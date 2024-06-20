Olli Salumeria, a producer of authentic Italian-style salami, has teamed up with That's it. to launch new snack packs. Named an Editor's Top Summer 2024 Product Pick by Food & Beverage Magazine, the new Olli Snack Packs combine sweet and salty flavors for a gluten-free, high-protein on-the-go snack.

Olli products feature authentic, fourth-generation Italian recipes and are slow-cured with 100% vegetarian-fed pork raised without antibiotics, with no added nitrates or nitrites. That's it. Fruit Bars contain just two ingredients: fruit and fruit. With a shared focus on clean and simple ingredients, these new snack packs contain 12 grams of protein per serving.

"Olli Snack Packs are my new go-to for balanced summer snacking," says Melissa Rifkin, RD and nutrition expert for Olli. "High in protein and gluten-free I love to pack these for picnics and other outdoor activities with family and friends. The combination of salami, cheese and fruit provides a fulfilling and wholesome snack that doesn't compromise on taste or quality."

The lineup features:

Soppressata and Asiago Cheese with an Apple + Mango Bar

Genoa Salami and Mozzarella Cheese with an Apple + Cherry Bar

Calabrese Salami and Fontina Cheese with an Apple + Fig Bar

Pepperoni and Cheddar Cheese with an Apple + Blueberry Bar

"Our collaboration with That's it. is a perfect, delicious and nutritious fit," says Tim Goldsmid, CEO of Olli Salumeria. "That's it. shares in our passion for delivering clean and minimally processed snacking options made with high-quality ingredients that taste great. Packed with nutrition, convenience and versatility, we're confident this new snack will be the cherry on top of a fun-filled summer."

The new Olli Snack Packs are available at retailers including Publix, Albertsons Seattle, and Misfits, as well as FreshDirect locations nationwide.

